Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports 548 new virus cases, highest daily spike

The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after the country saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.Health officials said 516 of the new cases, most of them migrant workers from Myanmar, were found in connection with the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 20-12-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 06:16 IST
Thailand reports 548 new virus cases, highest daily spike

Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the country's highest daily tally. The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after the country saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.

Health officials said 516 of the new cases, most of them migrant workers from Myanmar, were found in connection with the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province. All of those infections were linked to a 67-year-old seafood vendor who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, the director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Opas Karnkawinpong, said in a news conference broadcast to all TV channels on Saturday night.

The first case at the market was confirmed on Thursday, followed by 13 more on Friday. Samut Sakhon Gov Veerasak Vichitsangsri said late Saturday that strict measures, including a 10 pm-5 am curfew, will be taken in the province to combat the outbreak. The restrictions will be in effect until January 3.

Samut Sakhon is 34 kilometers (21 miles) southwest of Bangkok, the capital. With fewer than 5,000 cases and 60 deaths, Thailand has been able to largely control the virus. Prior to this week's outbreak, there had been very few cases of local transmission in recent months, as life returned largely back to normal.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britains new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a real kick in the teeth for many businesses. Matthew Fell, the CBIs chief UK policy director, told Reuters ...

Postcards from Wuhan: One year on, residents share lockdown memories, hopes for 2021

In Chinas Wuhan, the original epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, the citys residents are returning to normal life, even as they continue to grapple with memories of the early outbreak, which struck fear in the city.Its been almost seven mo...

'A real kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britains new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a real kick in the teeth for many businesses.Matthew Fell, the CBIs chief UK policy director, told Reuters i...

Cricket-Hazlewood comes out of the shadows with stunning Adelaide spell

Josh Hazlewood has sometimes been overshadowed by his fellow members of Australias bowling attack, but at Adelaide Oval on Saturday he stepped firmly into the limelight with a blinding spell that humiliated India in the first test. Working ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020