Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch ban UK flights, fearing the new coronavirus variant

The Netherlands said it will assess with other European Union nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom. Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.Theres no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness, the prime minister stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:49 IST
Dutch ban UK flights, fearing the new coronavirus variant

The Netherlands is banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus that is sweeping across southern England does not reach its shores. The ban came into effect Sunday morning and the government said it was reacting to tougher measures imposed in London and surrounding areas on Saturday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Netherlands said it will assess “with other European Union nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom.'' Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

“There's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” the prime minister stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it. The Dutch government is already strongly advising its citizens not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Britain has alerted the World Health Organization that the new variant identified this week appears to be accelerating the spread of COVID-19, saying it accounted for some 60 per cent of the capital's cases. Viruses mutate regularly, and scientists have found thousands different of mutations among samples of the virus causing COVID-19. But many of these changes have no effect on how easily the virus spreads or how severe symptoms are.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 188 as the countrys latest wave of COVID-19 worsens. With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, so...

Ro Khanna will leave lasting impact on American politics, says his relatives

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna is a dynamic and progressive thinker who will make a positive contribution to public affairs in the US and leave an indelible impact on American politics, according to his family members. Khanna, who re...

SMIC says U.S. blacklisting will hurt its advanced technology R&D

Chinas biggest chipmaker SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology. The United States added doz...

Five injured in partial collapse of Lisbon building

Five people were injured when a residential building in central Lisbon partially collapsed on Sunday morning following an explosion, the local fire department said.A spokeswoman told Reuters the five, including one seriously injured, were t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020