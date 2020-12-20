Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, some medical experts and politicians criticised the government for being too loose with social distancing rules. South Korea's aggressive tracing and testing early in the pandemic had made the country a global success story when many nations saw soaring infections, prompting wide lockdowns.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 15:12 IST
S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 188 as the country's latest wave of COVID-19 worsens. With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, some medical experts and politicians criticised the government for being too loose with social distancing rules.

South Korea's aggressive tracing and testing early in the pandemic had made the country a global success story when many nations saw soaring infections, prompting wide lockdowns. But the recent surge - stemming mostly from widespread clusters rather than the large, isolated outbreaks of the previous waves - has confounded efforts to contain it and the country is now running short of hospital beds.

The daily total exceeded Wednesday's record 1,076, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The new cases brought the total coronavirus infections to 49,665, with 674 COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday midnight. The prison in southeastern Seoul had 188 inmates and staff infected, according to KDCA, bringing the total number of infections linked to the facility to 215.

Conservative former president Lee Myung-bak, who is in the prion after being convicted of corruption, tested negative for the virus, a Justice Ministry official said. There are also smaller outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals, churches, a ski resort and a golf course.

"It is a dangerous situation," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said at a briefing, adding that efforts to broaden testing to asymptomatic people should slow the spread of the virus. The government has been reluctant to tighten social distancing restrictions to the highest level, worrying businesses would grind to a halt and hurt the economy.

Critics however say the government needs to bite the bullet and impose tougher restrictions. "The government relaxed social distancing rules too early. When they needed to be strengthened, the government has acted too slowly," said Lee Hyokmin, a professor in the department of laboratory medicine at Yonsei University.

South Korea's drug watchdog is likely to approve the emergency use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine early next year, with vaccinations likely to start in February or March, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said. The government was also in talks with Pfizer Inc, and Moderna Inc, and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen over COVID-19 vaccines, and was close to signing deals with two of them, he added. He did not elaborate.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020