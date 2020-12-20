Maha: Doctor treating COVID-19 patients excels in MD exam

Left Menu
A 27-year-old woman doctor, who has been treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Latur, has also found time to study and clear the exam for the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree with flying colours. Talking to PTI, Dr Nazneen Jameel Khan said it was tough for her to attend to COVID-19 patients and at the same time study for the MD course, but she focused on her goal.

Dr Khan, a student of the Latur-based Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Institute of Medical Sciences (VDGIMS), secured first position in her university and ranked 17thin the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, which conducted the PG course exam earlier this year. Khan, who hails from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and did her MBBS there, has been working as a resident doctor at the department of medicine in the VDGIMS, Latur.

The doctor said said when she was deputed in the COVID-19 ICU ward here, it was challenging for her to monitor critical patients for long hours every day. ''In the beginning, I even thought of running away from the ward due to the panic about the infection. But then, I realised that I couldn't run away from my responsibility. I got over the fear of the disease and realised it was time to contribute to the society and the nation,'' she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Khan has also qualified for the NEET super specialty course-2020 and has got a seat at the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where she will be joining on January 1. She also qualified the exam for the UK's Membership of Royal Colleges of Physicians, which grants postgraduate medical qualifications to doctors.

''I could achieve all this due to the strong emotional support, guidance and motivation from my husband, Dr Syed Wajeed Quadri, currently working in Germany, who was here earlier with me during the pandemic,'' she said. ''Without his moral support, it would not have been possible for me to achieve this goal. I also give credit of this success to my family members,'' she added.

