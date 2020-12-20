Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. push to immunize

The start of delivery for the Moderna vaccine will significantly widen availability of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S. deaths caused by the respiratory disease reached more than 310,000 last week in the 11 months since the first documented U.S. cases. Some states are choosing to use Moderna's shots for harder-to-reach rural areas because they can be stored for 30 days in standard-temperature refrigerators.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:30 IST
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. push to immunize

Trucks and planes loaded with doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are expected on Sunday to leave warehouses en route for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The distribution of Moderna's vaccine to more than 3,700 locations in the United States will vastly widen the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc. The U.S. government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer shots this week. But an ambitious target to get 20 million Americans started with their first shot of the two dose vaccine regimen before the end of the year could slip into the first week of January, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna told reporters on Saturday.

Moderna on Saturday moved vaccines from its manufacturing plants to warehouses operated by distributor McKesson Corp where they were packed into containers and loaded onto trucks. Shipments are departing Sunday and will start reaching healthcare providers as soon as Monday, Perna said. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine. The vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE was authorized on Dec. 11.

Vials of Moderna's vaccine were filled in pharmaceutical services provider Catalent Inc's facility in Bloomington, Indiana. McKesson is shipping doses from facilities including Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis, Tennessee - close to air hubs for United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp. The start of delivery for the Moderna vaccine will significantly widen availability of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S. deaths caused by the respiratory disease reached more than 310,000 last week in the 11 months since the first documented U.S. cases.

Some states are choosing to use Moderna's shots for harder-to-reach rural areas because they can be stored for 30 days in standard-temperature refrigerators. Pfizer's must be shipped and stored at -70 Celsius (-94 F), and can be held for only 5 days at standard refrigerator temperatures. Initial doses were given to health professionals. Programs by pharmacies Walgreens and CVS to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to long-term care facilities are expected to start on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide Sunday on who it will recommend to be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The populations under closest consideration include essential workers, those over 65, and people with pre-existing conditions.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait, Taiwan says

A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the countrys latest carrier the Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday, Taiwans Defence Ministry said, adding that the islands navy and air force were sent to monitor the situat...

Some improvement in minimum temp in Kashmir, 'Chillai-Kalan' to begin from Monday

There was some improvement in the minimum temperature across Kashmir on Sunday but the valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, even as the 40-day harshest winter period - Chillai-Kalan - starts from Monday, MeT officials said. The n...

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020