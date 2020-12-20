MP sees 1,069 new COVID-19 cases, 1,274 recoveries; 13 die

Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,069 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,31,284, health officials said. With 13 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll rose to 3,481, they said.

A total of 1,274 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,16,485. Of the new fatalities, three persons died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Jabalpur while one person each succumbed to the virus in Khargone, Hoshangabad, Balaghat, Mandsaur, Khandwa and Bhind, the officials said.

Of the 1,069 new cases, Indore accounted for 395 and Bhopal 204. The overall number of cases in Indore rose to 51,563, including 837 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 37,278 with 555 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,147 active cases and Bhopal 2,327. With 28,525 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of the tests conducted so far rose to 43.39 lakh, officials said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,31,284, new cases 1,069, death toll 3,481, recovered people 2,16,485, active cases 11,318, number of people tested so far 43,39,056..

