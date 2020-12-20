Left Menu
Maha sees 3,811 new COVID-19 cases, 2,064 recoveries; 98 die

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are Positive cases 18,96,518, deaths 48,746, recoveries 17,83,905, active cases 62,743, total tests 1,21,19,196..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,96,518, the state health department said. With 98 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total tally of fatalities rose to 48,746, it said.

A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,83,905. The state is now left with 62,743 active cases. A total of 1,21,19,196 people have been tested so far.

The state's case recovery rate reached 94.06 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, a health department statement said. Mumbai reported 586 new cases in the day, taking the cumulative tally to 2,86,850. The overall count of fatalities rose by 16 to 10,996.

A total of 1,113 new cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, taking the overall caseload to 6,49,065. With 32more fatalities, the death toll in the MMR mounted to 18,859, as per the health department. Elsewhere in the state, Pune city reported 339 fresh cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 99, Nashik204 and Nagpur 374, it said.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 18,96,518, deaths 48,746, recoveries 17,83,905, active cases 62,743, total tests 1,21,19,196..

