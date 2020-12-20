Left Menu
Chhattisgarh sees 953 new coronavirus cases, 9 fatalities

With 953 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, Chhattisgarhs caseload rose to 2,67,219 and the toll to 3,181 on Sunday, a health official said. Raipur district reported 128 new cases, taking its overall count to 50,743, including 697 deaths.Durg recorded 84 new infections, Janjgir-Champa 82 and Raigarh 81, among other districts, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 953 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,67,219 and the toll to 3,181 on Sunday, a health official said. The number of discharged cases increased to 2,47,480 after 63 people were released from various hospitals after recovery while 971 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 16,558 active cases, the official said. Raipur district reported 128 new cases, taking its overall count to 50,743, including 697 deaths.

Durg recorded 84 new infections, Janjgir-Champa 82 and Raigarh 81, among other districts, he said. Of the nine fatalities, two occurred on Sunday, five on Saturday while two persons had succumbed to the viral disease earlier, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,67,219, new cases 953, deaths 3,181, recovered 2,47,480, active cases 16,558, people tested today 22,373..

