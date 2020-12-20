Left Menu
Surat district reports 166 fresh COVID-19 cases; 162 recover

Surat city recorded 130 new cases and 135 recoveries, while rural parts added 36 new infections and 27 recoveries.Surat citys recovery rate rose to 95.37 per cent with a total of 33,920 recoveries so far, said the Surat Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Surat district rose to 47,533 on Sunday with the addition of 166 new cases, state health department said. With one person succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the district mounted to 1,119, it said.

A total of 162 people recovered in the day, the department said in a release. Surat city recorded 130 new cases and 135 recoveries, while rural parts added 36 new infections and 27 recoveries.

Surat city's recovery rate rose to 95.37 per cent with a total of 33,920 recoveries so far, said the Surat Municipal Corporation. A total 11,331 persons remained quarantined in the city, it said.

In Surat city, Athwa locality recorded the highest number of 6,800 cases until now. In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 2,456 infections, officials said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

