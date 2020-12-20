PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4875 4719 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 878723 867445 7076------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16630 16350 55------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215346 210805 1012 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 247244 240915 1352------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19073 18328 308------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 267219 247480 3181------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3335 3325 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 617005 596580 10277 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50064 48371 721 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 235299 219125 4234 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 257644 248935 2821 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 52330 46221 864------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 118263 112568 1841 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 113025 110307 1010------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 909469 882944 12009 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 705870 641285 2816------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9270 8722 124------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 231284 216485 3481------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1896518 1783905 48746 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27646 25646 337------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13221 12531 133------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4122 3963 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11842 11144 73------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 326233 321647 1836------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37748 36777 626------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 163042 152223 5201------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 298996 283957 2617 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5561 5037 123------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 806891 785315 11983------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 281414 273013 1513 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33145 32478 378 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 86317 77673 1413------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 574631 549190 8196------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 536828 509697 9360------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 1,00,56,123 96,05,196 1,45,787------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 25196 25980 328------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Meghalaya and Tripura as both the states' health bulletins are not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,31,223 and the death toll at 1,45,477. The ministry said 95,80,402 people have so far recovered from the infection.