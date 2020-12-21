Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to ship 8 million vaccine doses Monday

Slaoui said the mistake was assuming vaccines that had been produced were ready for shipment when there was a two-day delay.And unless its perfectly right, we will not release vaccine doses for usage, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 01:03 IST
US to ship 8 million vaccine doses Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The chief science adviser for the US government's vaccine distribution effort says it will be shipping nearly 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday. Dr. Moncef Slaoui said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that 5.9 million doses of a vaccine made by Moderna and 2 million of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped.

At least a dozen states reported last week that they would receive a smaller second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine than they had been told previously. Army Gen. Gustave Perna, in charge of the distribution effort, apologized Saturday for "miscommunication" with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. Slaoui said the mistake was assuming vaccines that had been produced were ready for shipment when there was a two-day delay.

"And unless it's perfectly right, we will not release vaccine doses for usage," he said. "And, sometimes, there could be small hiccups. There have been none, actually, in manufacturing now. The hiccup was more into the planning." Slaoui also said the U.S. will experience "a continuing surge" in the coronavirus, with larger numbers of cases possible from gatherings for the Christmas holiday..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU tell each other to give way in 'difficult' trade talks

Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the blocs negotiator defending the unions right to protect its interests. Negotiations are e...

Golf-Ko cruises to a five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale

South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGAs season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday. Ko, who...

Soccer-Watford name Munoz as new boss to replace Ivic

Watford have appointed Spaniard Xisco Munoz as their new manager following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic, the English second-tier Championship club said on Sunday. Munoz, who guided Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi to the top-flight title this s...

U.S. Embassy in Baghdad condemns rocket attack on its compound, calls Iraqi leaders to prevent it

u.s. Embassy in Iraq condemned a rocket attack on its compound in Baghdads Green Zone on Sunday, saying it resulted in minor damage but no casualties or injuries.The embassy called in a statement on all Iraqi political and governmental lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020