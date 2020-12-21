Frontline essential should be next in line for U.S. COVID vaccines, CDC advisors say

Frontline essential should be next in line for U.S. COVID vaccines, CDC advisors sayReuters | Chicago | Updated: 21-12-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 02:13 IST
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers, and persons 75 years and older to be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The frontline group includes 30 million workers such as first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers.