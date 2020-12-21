Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 05:42 IST
FACTBOX-What's in the $900 billion U.S. COVID-19 aid package?

U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday. Here's what is in the package, according to a summary released by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some details provided by congressional aides:

* $284 billion for government payroll loans, including expanded eligibility for nonprofits and local newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters. This includes $15 billion for live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions and $20 billion for targeted disaster grants * $82 billion for colleges and schools, including support for heating-and-cooling systems upgrades to mitigate virus transmission and reopen classrooms, and $10 billion for child care assistance

* $45 billion for transportation assistance, including $15 billion to U.S. passenger airlines for payroll assistance, $14 billion for transit systems, $10 billion for state highway funding and $1 billion for Amtrak passenger railroad * $25 billion for rental assistance for families struggling to stay in their homes, and an extension of the eviction moratorium.

* $13 billion for food assistance * Expanded Pell Grants for college tuition, which would reach 500,000 new recipients and provide the maximum benefit for more than 1.5 million students

* $7 billion for broadband internet access, including $1.9 billion to replace telecom network equipment that poses national security risks * $4 billion for an international vaccine alliance

* Enhanced tax credits to encourage low-income housing construction * Tax credits to encourage businesses to keep employees on payroll

* Tax credits to encourage employers to provide paid sick leave * Enhanced tax credits for low-income workers

