Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to panic over new UK coronavirus strain, says India's health minister

India's health authorities remain vigilant and prepared to deal with a new more transmissible strain of the coronavirus identified in Britain, the country's health minister said on Monday, adding that there was no need to panic. India has recorded the world's second highest number of infections and breached the 10 million case milestone over the weekend.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:13 IST
No need to panic over new UK coronavirus strain, says India's health minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India's health authorities remain vigilant and prepared to deal with a new more transmissible strain of the coronavirus identified in Britain, the country's health minister said on Monday, adding that there was no need to panic.

India has recorded the world's second highest number of infections and breached the 10 million case milestone over the weekend. More than 145,000 people have died from COVID-19. "If you ask me, there is no reason for such panic," India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

A government committee tasked with monitoring the pandemic met on Monday to discuss the new strain, an official said. But it was unclear whether India would halt flights to Britain, one of 23 countries that it shares an "air bubble" with. "Don't entangle yourself in this imaginary situation, imaginary talk, imaginary panic," Vardhan said. "The government is completely vigilant."

Also Read: Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses Conference of Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'India should not worry': Russia on ties with Pakistan

Russia on Monday said that India should not be worried about ties with Pakistan as Kremlin is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries. We sincerely dont think India should be worried. Russia is committed to respecting sensi...

WRAPUP 2-Australia detects new UK strain, Hong Kong cancels Britain flights

Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new virulent coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, while Hong Kong said it would suspend Britain flights.Two travellers from the United Kingdom to Australias New South Wal...

India suspends all flights originating from UK until Dec 31

India on Monday announced a suspension of all flights originating from the United Kingdom to the country until the end of the year, the aviation ministry said in a tweet.The ban will come into effect on Wednesday and all passengers arriving...

'India should not worry': Russia on ties with Pakistan

Russia on Monday said that India should not be worried about ties with Pakistan as Kremlin is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries. We sincerely dont think India should be worried. Russia is committed to respecting sensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020