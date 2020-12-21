Ladakh records nine new COVID cases

Nine fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Ladakh where 78 patients recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours, bringing down the number of active cases in the union territory to 355, officials said on Monday

Ladakh had recorded a total of 9,279 virus caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, out of which 124 patients, including 81 in Leh and 43 in Kargil, have succumbed to the infection. All the nine new cases surfaced in Leh district, which had of late witnessed a surge in the positive cases, the officials said

With the recovery of 71 patients in Leh and seven in Kargil on Sunday, the recovery figure had gone up to 8,800, which is 95 per cent of the total cases, they said.