Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines | Singapore | 21-12-2020
Singapore received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, said logistics firm DHL, which is involved in the transportation of the shots to the city-state from Belgium.
DHL in a statement did not specify the size of the batch or name the vaccines being delivered, but Singapore last week said it had approved Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first Asian country to do so.
