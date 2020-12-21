Left Menu
Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:32 IST
Singapore received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, said logistics firm DHL, which is involved in the transportation of the shots to the city-state from Belgium.

DHL in a statement did not specify the size of the batch or name the vaccines being delivered, but Singapore last week said it had approved Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first Asian country to do so.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from all-time highs; oil falls on virus case surge

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

