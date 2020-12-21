Left Menu
European medicines regulator authorises Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:41 IST
Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, putting Europe on course to start inoculations within a week.

European Union countries including Germany, Austria and Italy have said they plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain where the roll-out began earlier this month.

