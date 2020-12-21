UK records 33,364 new COVID-19 cases, 215 deaths

... ...
Dismissing reports of JDS merger with BJP, former minister and JDS MLA H D Revanna on Monday blamed BJP state vice president Aravind Limbavali for creating the confusion. The whole confusion was created by Limbavali, for which he should apo...
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has no plans to appoint special counsels to investigate President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter Biden, or to investigate President Donald Trumps unfounded claims of election fraud, he said on Monday. Speaki...
An Afghan journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistans central Ghazni province on Monday, the fourth to be killed in the war-torn nation in last two months. Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni ...
The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday arrested 17 accused belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI, Popular Front of India PFI in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police statio...