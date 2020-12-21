Bengal reports 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, 41 fresh fatalities

Left Menu
West Bengals COVID-19 tally rose to 5,38,343 on Monday as 1,515 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state now has 16,903 active cases, while 5,12,039 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.Kolkata reported 294 fresh infections, followed by 291 in North 24 Parganas district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:57 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,38,343 on Monday as 1,515 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Forty-one more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,401, it said.

As many as 2,342 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 95.11 per cent, the bulletin said. The state now has 16,903 active cases, while 5,12,039 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Kolkata reported 294 fresh infections, followed by 291 in North 24 Parganas district. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at nine each, followed by Howrah (five) and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly (four each), the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 67.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 29,422 on Monday, it added..

