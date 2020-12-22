Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ

Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute is organizing the late-stage trials of CoronaVac in Brazil. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-12-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 02:25 IST
China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be effective in late-stage trials in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people involved in the vaccine's development. Sinovac and AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine candidates may be ready for use in Brazil by mid-February, the country's health minister said last week.

Brazil is the first country in the world to complete late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine, CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute is organizing the late-stage trials of CoronaVac in Brazil.

The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said. Butantan is poised to announce on Wednesday CoronaVac's efficacy rate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Butantan Institute and Sinovac did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American, United prepare to recall thousands of employees as relief nears

American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as they awaited lawmakers approval of a fresh 15 billion in payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package...

Tesla tumbles from record high in S&P 500 debut

Shares of Tesla debuted in the SP 500 on Monday, ending sharply lower after a report about potential future competition from Apple. Tesla ended down 6.5 from a record high in the previous session, its steepest one-day drop in over a week, a...

Ratan Tata honoured with 'Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace' award

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was conferred the title of Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace by the Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce FIICC for epitomising unity, peace and sustainability. Ratan Tatas support ...

Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa over COVID-19 mutation

The Netherlands on Monday joined a range of nations banning flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus. The Dutch government said all passenger flights were banned with immediate effect until Jan. 1 at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020