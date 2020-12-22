Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand tells market buyers to seek tests as coronavirus cases climb

Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections and urged about 1,000 people spanning a quarter of the country's provinces to seek tests on Tuesday, in a bid to contain its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet. The new cases include 397 migrants in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where an outbreak was discovered at the weekend following positive tests for COVID-19 among hundreds of workers at a large seafood centre.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:38 IST
Thailand tells market buyers to seek tests as coronavirus cases climb
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections and urged about 1,000 people spanning a quarter of the country's provinces to seek tests on Tuesday, in a bid to contain its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet.

The new cases include 397 migrants in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where an outbreak was discovered at the weekend following positive tests for COVID-19 among hundreds of workers at a large seafood centre. More than 1,100 cases, mostly from neighbouring Myanmar with no symptoms, have since been traced back to the now shuttered centre, where scores of vendors typically deal in shrimps and other seafood sold widely.

Authorities said buyers from 22 provinces were known to have been there from Dec. 1-18 and should get tested. "There are about 1,000 people across the country who went to buy goods at the market," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 taskforce, told a briefing.

"But don't panic. Anybody who went should be tested for COVID". Thailand had previously kept its epidemic in check, with about 4,300 confirmed cases and 60 deaths before the weekend, among the world's lowest numbers.

Its success has been largely down to swift contact tracing and quarantine and strict entry requirements that have decimated its tourism industry, a crucial sector for its economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest. There were 16 other cases reported on Tuesday in eight different provinces, including five infections in Bangkok. Fourteen imported cases were also confirmed.

Myanmar is a key source of labour for Thailand's seafood sector and authorities suspect some workers may have returned from the country since infections there started to surge in August. Myanmar has reported nearly 117,000 cases. Thai authorities are setting up a field hospital in Samut Sakhon to test and treat migrant workers.

Also Read: For Thai artist, protests bring political awakening

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Thai

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and ...

Sena takes dig at PM over gurdwara visit amid farmers' stir

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday wondered what will be the outcome of the ongoing farmers protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a gurdwara and sought inspiration from Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose followers are among those protesters. An ed...

UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europes most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge.Much of the worl...

Rugby-Britain's sevens teams get funding boost: Times

Britains rugby sevens teams have been handed an Olympic lifeline after the government helped arrange a 2 million pounds 2.68 million funding package, The Times reported httpswww.thetimes.co.ukeditionsportgb-sevens-team-get-green-light-for-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020