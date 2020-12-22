Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 4:35 p.m. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has said all passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries will be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine from Tuesday.

4:20 p.m. 591 passengers from UK land in Mumbai in three flights.

4:01 p.m. UP officials told to trace people back from abroad in past 15 days.

3:53 p.m. Thirty four persons including cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were arrested after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms, police said.

Amid mounting concern over a new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK, the Delhi government on Tuesday said it will visit the houses of passengers who have arrived here recently from the UK to check their health condition. 3:40 p.m.

A voter turnout of 25 per cent was recorded in the first five hours of panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, while 30 per cent of electors exercised their franchise for polls for two urban local bodies, an official said. 3:31 p.m.

A passenger who arrived in Chennai from London via Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus and genomes from his sample would be analysed to see if it matched with the new strain of the pathogen detected in the UK, a senior official said here on Tuesday. Sri Lanka decides to waive off parking and landing costs for international flights.

3:00 p.m. Actor Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19.

2:37 p.m. Two passengers from UK test positive for COVID-19 at Kolkata airport.

2:32 p.m. Puducherry reports 49 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

2:18 p.m. Six passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. 2:01 p.m.

One more person died due to coronavirus in Ladakh, while seven fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. 1:53 p.m.

The Gujarat health department has issued an advisory to doctors and health officials after some COVID-19 patients were recently found infected with mucormycosis, saying it a serious but rare fungal infection and has an overall ''mortality rate of 50 per cent''. Odisha reports 319 new COVID-19 cases and four fresh fatalities.

1:40 p.m. Bharat Biotech completes recruitment of 13,000 volunteers for Phase III trials of Covaxin.

12:40 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

12:36 p.m. Adapting to the new hybrid normal of remote and office work, cautiously optimistic corporates are looking to hire more people and provide better appraisals in the new year as they step out of the pandemic-ravaged 2020.

With the addition of 349 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,39,280, an official said on Tuesday. 11:49 a.m. Polling for panchayat and two urban local bodies in Arunachal Pradesh is underway on Tuesday with election officials and voters adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

11:22 a.m. Several Indian-American physicians publicly take COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others to get it.

11:06 a.m. India-US ties were elevated to ''comprehensive global strategic partnership'' during President Donald Trump's visit to India in 2020, a year when the two countries solidified their relationship at an unprecedented scale and pace despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the domestic political stalemate due to the presidential elections here.

10:42 a.m. The number of daily new coronavirus infections reported in the country was recorded below 20,000 after nearly six months while the COVID-19 active caseload fell below 3 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 with 19,556 new infections being reported in a day as the death toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:00 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and ITC amid weak cues from global markets as concerns over the new coronavirus strain continued to spook investors. 9:52 a.m.

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,888, a health department official said on Tuesday. 9:36 a.m.

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Singapore. 9:22 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 173 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. 9:17 a.m.

Voting is underway for 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks of Karnataka in the first phase of gram panchayat elections on Tuesday with COVID-19 protocols in place. 7:13 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday publicly received the COVID-19 vaccine and said he was doing this to demonstrate that people should be ready to take the vaccine when it is available.