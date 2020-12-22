Left Menu
Mumbai: Dharavi records one new COVID-19 case; tally at 3,782

The count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbais Dharavi area went up by one and reached 3,782 on Tuesday, the fourth time this month that the locality recorded a solitary case, a civic official said. The first COVID-19 case was reported from Dharavi on April 1.

Updated: 22-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:52 IST
Mumbai: Dharavi records one new COVID-19 case; tally at 3,782
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area went up by one and reached 3,782 on Tuesday, the fourth time this month that the locality recorded a solitary case, a civic official said. At least 3,460 patients have recovered from the infection, while there are currently 10 active cases in the area, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Spread over 2.5 sq km of area, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh. The first COVID-19 case was reported from Dharavi on April 1.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

