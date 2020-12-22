Left Menu
AP SRM varsity Biology dept asst prof granted DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance early career fellowship

PTI | Vja | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:25 IST
Amaravati, Dec 22 (PTI): Sutharsan Govindarajan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology, SRM University-AP, has been granted the Early Career Fellowship by DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance. Under this, an award of Rs 1.24 crore would be provided to Sutharsan Govindarajan for 60 months for a comprehensive study on ''Jumbophages as ancient models for cell organization, a university release said on Tuesday.

DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance is an independent public charity that funds research in health and biomedical sciences in the country. India Alliance is funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, and the Wellcome Trust, United Kingdom.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

