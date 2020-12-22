COVID-19 in Delhi: 939 fresh cases; positivity rate 1.14 pc

Left Menu
Delhi recorded 939 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 new fatalities on Tuesday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 1.14 per cent, authorities said. The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 8,735.The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,18,747..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:34 IST
Delhi recorded 939 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 new fatalities on Tuesday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 1.14 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.18 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,329, they said.

This is the second consecutive day when the daily cases count has remained below the 1,000-mark. On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17. These 939 cases came out after the 82,386 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,843 RT-PCR tests and 42,543 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases. The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 8,735.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,18,747..

