Medical fraternity at forefront of COVID crisis, not less than 'superman': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday equated the medical fraternitys commitment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to that of a superman saving the world. He also mentioned that the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V will be coming soon to India.During this crisis, the entire world understood that the real superman is our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:26 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday equated the medical fraternity's commitment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to that of a ''superman'' saving the world. He also mentioned that the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V will be coming soon to India.

''During this crisis, the entire world understood that the real superman is our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. I am the Defence Minister. And, I urge you to come forward and render your services to the armed forces,'' Singh said while addressing the foundation day programme of King George's Medical University (KGMU) through video-conferencing. The way in which the medical faculty served during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire humanity will remain indebted to them, he pointed out.

KGMU has established a distinct place for itself in the field of medicine in the country, and for more than 100 years treated crores of patients, Singh added. ''When we talk about a war, then the image of our armed forces and weapons emerges before us. But, the war against corona is a war in which doctors and paramedical staff are fighting like warriors.'' ''I cannot express the hardwork of doctors in words, as they are continuously and tirelessly doing their work. They have fought under circumstances, which have not been by seen by four previous generations,'' he further said.

''The war is not over yet, as a new strain of virus has emerged in Britain. The war will continue till a vaccine is made available to the entire world. Our government has made a broad consensus that whenever the vaccination will start, the doctors, paramedical staff and other health workers will get the vaccine,'' the Defence Minister added. Preparations have been made for the distribution of the vaccine and the scientists will test it soon, he added.

