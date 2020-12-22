Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19

A nationwide programme starts on Jan. 4, with the goal of providing a free inoculation to everyone who wants one by mid-2021. GERMANY An initial 150,000 or so doses are due to be delivered on Dec. 26 to allow authorities to start the first vaccinations in elderly care homes the following day, with further doses due later in the week. ITALY On Dec. 26, 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will leave Belgium bound for the Spallanzani hospital in Rome with vaccinations set to begin on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:41 IST
FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19

Germany's BioNTech said it was preparing to send 12.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with U.S. drugs giant Pfizer to European Union countries by the end of the year.

EU member countries including Germany, France, Austria and Italy plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain, where inoculations began earlier this month. The vaccine won regulatory clearance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday.

The regulator in Switzerland, which is not an EU member, had approved the vaccine at the weekend. Following are plans for the European rollout:

SWITZERLAND The Swiss will start selected vaccinations of especially vulnerable people this week. A nationwide programme starts on Jan. 4, with the goal of providing a free inoculation to everyone who wants one by mid-2021.

GERMANY An initial 150,000 or so doses are due to be delivered on Dec. 26 to allow authorities to start the first vaccinations in elderly care homes the following day, with further doses due later in the week.

ITALY On Dec. 26, 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will leave Belgium bound for the Spallanzani hospital in Rome with vaccinations set to begin on Sunday. Subsequent Pfizer doses will be delivered directly to 300 administration sites across Italy.

FRANCE France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec. 27, prioritising the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly.

In France, formal approval is needed from the French medical regulator, which will give a decision on Dec. 24. AUSTRIA/SPAIN/BULGARIA

Austria, Spain and Bulgaria have announced plans to start to vaccinate citizens two days after Christmas. HUNGARY

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he expects vaccinations to start on Dec. 27 or 28, and that Hungary's first vaccine shipment will be enough to inoculate about 35,000 people. BELGIUM/LUXEMBOURG

Vaccinations are expected to begin on Dec. 28. NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands will begin inoculations on Jan. 8, health minister Hugo de Jonge said last week. "We have opted for a planning that is careful, safe and responsible," De Jonge said in a letter to parliament.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deaths

Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days ...

Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly sessionplanned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discussand pass a resolution against the three contentious centralfarm laws, against which farmers have b...

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday. The two-...

Gauhati HC orders BJP allies for floor test in BTC by Dec 26

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered a composite floor test of the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine to prove its majority within four days in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial CouncilBTC. Hearing a writ petition by Bodoland Peoples Front BPF chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020