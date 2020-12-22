Left Menu
Canada to boost screening of UK travelers, seeing no sign of mutated COVID-19

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:09 IST
Canada is putting into place enhanced measures to screen travelers from Britain, including those arriving from other nations, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told a briefing on Tuesday.

Separately, health officials said they had seen no sign yet of a fast-spreading mutated COVID-19 variant that first emerged in Britain and prompted many nations to impose travel bans.

