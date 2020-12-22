Left Menu
Assam reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

75 Cases detected out of 23,164 tests conducted today with positivity rate of 0.32, the minister tweeted.The state currently has a total of 3,483 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres CCCs across the state along with some being at home isolation.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:52 IST
Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,024 with four more persons succumbing to the virus on Tuesday, while 75 new infections pushed the tally to 2,15,585, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The new death cases were reported from Jorhat, Biswanath, Goalpara and Sonitpur districts, he said.

''Sad to share the demise of 4 #COVID patients... Condolences & Prayers,'' Sarma said on Twitter ''75 Cases detected out of 23,164 tests conducted today with positivity rate of 0.32%,'' the minister tweeted.

The state currently has a total of 3,483 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation. Of the total 2,15,585 COVID-19 cases, 53,546 have been reported from the state capital alone.

In Assam, 2,11,075 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs and three have migrated to other states. The overall positivity rate stood at 3.7 per cent against total testing of 58,19,019 samples so far.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

