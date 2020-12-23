Left Menu
COVID-19: Support to frontline workers part of UN response in Brazil

UN agencies in Brazil are supporting national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including by providing thousands of protective items for health workers, the global organization reported on Tuesday.

Resident Coordinator in the country, Niky Fabiancic, is leading these efforts, said UN Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, speaking in New York.

More than 7.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Brazil, according to latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of Tuesday, there were more than 76 million cases globally, with 1.7 million deaths.

WHO and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are working with the Brazilian authorities on a campaign to highlight the importance of general immunization for young people, Mr. Dujarric told journalists.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has provided more than 100,000 items of protective equipment, “to boost the safety of frontline workers supporting vulnerable communities in rural areas and the Amazon, while the International Organization for Migration (IOM) continued providing cleaning supplies, COVID-19 testing support and free general consultation for migrants and refugees from Venezuela”, he said.

Protection for women

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), together with the embassies of the Netherlands and Canada, are also facilitating protection services for women and victims of violence, especially during the crisis.

“At the same time, UNICEF is providing mental health counselling and support to young people in Brazil, as well as human rights training for indigenous community leaders to combat sexual violence, alcoholism and child labour”, Mr. Dujarric added.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and partners are providing vocational training on starting a business in Brazil, for refugees and migrant entrepreneurs. They are also supporting Venezuelan refugees with cash-based assistance.

