Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, unchanged from day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 22, the same as a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission also reported one local transmission in Liaoning province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,882, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.