Awaiting COVID vaccine arrival, Delhi hospital working on storage facility

From installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital for storage of COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating its arrival, sources said on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.

The sources at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility with 650 beds, said a total of 90 freezers are to arrive, many of which have already arrived and being installed. ''Besides, there will be two cold chain equipment for storage. The ground and first floors of the utility block, measuring about 4,700 sq ft, will be used for the storage facility,'' a source said.

Asked when the vaccine is arriving, the sources said, ''It is not yet known which vaccine will be coming, let alone the date of arrival''. However, preparations are in full swing, and the Delhi State Health Mission will eventually manage the entire process from storage to security.

''Infrastructure is ready for two cold chain equipment and 90 freezers. Number of freezers may be increased in future,'' the source said. At least three vaccine candidates are being examined by the Indian authorities for emergency use authorisation, while a few more are currently in different stages of development and trials.