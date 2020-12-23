Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK coronavirus variant likely found in Hong Kong as city secures vaccine supplies

More analysis needed to be done to verify the samples, she said. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, at a separate news briefing on Wednesday, said the government had secured 7.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and was looking for a fourth source to ensure adequate supply for the city's 7.5 million residents.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:09 IST
UK coronavirus variant likely found in Hong Kong as city secures vaccine supplies
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A new variant of the novel coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in Britain appears to have infected two students who returned to Hong Kong from the UK, Hong Kong's Department of Health said on Wednesday, as the city secured 22.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Virus samples from the two students, who returned to the Asian financial hub in December, appeared to match the British variant of the coronavirus, Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, an agency under the Department of Health, told a daily press briefing. More analysis needed to be done to verify the samples, she said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, at a separate news briefing on Wednesday, said the government had secured 7.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and was looking for a fourth source to ensure adequate supply for the city's 7.5 million residents. Residents would be able to choose which vaccine they want to take, in response to safety concerns, she said.

"I urge the public to get vaccinated for the good of themselves and their loved ones," Lam said. Hong Kong has already ordered 7.5 million doses of China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd's and 7.5 million doses of Fosun Pharma-BioNTech's vaccines. The first batch of one million vaccine doses from Sinovac is expected to be delivered to Hong Kong in January.

Lam said the government had passed an emergency law to allow authorities to circumvent the normal regulation procedure to rush vaccines to residents. Hong Kong has banned all flights arriving from the United Kingdom since Tuesday, becoming the first city in Asia to announce such a halt.

Hong Kong saw a spike in the number of cases at the end of November, which prompted authorities to once again shut down dining in restaurants after 6:00 p.m. local time and close gyms and beauty salons. The measures are slated to be in place until at least Jan. 6.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian vaccine maker stops giving placebos in final-stage trial

Moscows Gamaleya Institute, developer of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, said on Wednesday it would no longer give placebos to volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot, RIA news agency reported.Ale...

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July

Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States t...

Won't bow before anyone: Abdullah on JKCA money-laundering case

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is facing an ED probe in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association JKCA money-laundering case, asserted on Wednesday that he will not bow before anyone. Addressing party ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020