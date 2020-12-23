UK's COVID R rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.3

Britain's estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has increased again to between 1.1 and 1.3, the Government Office for Science said on Wednesday, indicating that the virus was continuing to spread.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said on Saturday that a new more infectious variant of the virus could increase the R rate by 0.4 or more.

The daily growth rate is now between +1% and +6%, meaning the number of infections is estimated to be increasing by between 1% and 6% every day.

