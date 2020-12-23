Left Menu
FACTBOX-Skiing restrictions across Europe during pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:46 IST
European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some states have called for a continent-wide shutdown. Others have resisted and decided to allow people some time on the slopes. Below is an overview of the situation in some of the main skiing centres: CZECH REPUBLIC

Ski lifts will close on Dec. 27 until at least Jan. 10. AUSTRIA

Austria will let ski lifts open despite a third lockdown being introduced after Christmas. Skiers will have to wear FFP2 particle filtering masks inside lifts. Hotels and restaurants are to remain closed to deter visits by skiers from neighbouring countries.

SWITZERLAND Individual cantons remain responsible for their own ski resorts and open for domestic tourism, the government said on Dec. 18 as it ordered all restaurants and recreation centres closed for a month.

Ski lifts, trains, gondolas and other enclosed transport are being limited to two-thirds capacity. The canton of Grisons has introduced a mass-testing programme to identify asymptomatic carriers. [nL8N2IQ3K V]

POLAND Poland will close hotels and ski slopes during a national quarantine from at least Dec. 28 to Jan. 17.

SERBIA Serbia is allowing ski resorts to open, although precautions are being applied. Hotels are allowing only residents to use their restaurants and cafes, and limiting the number of people allowed in spas.

BULGARIA The government plans to extend its coronavirus restrictions until Jan. 31 with a few exceptions. Under the plan, hotel restaurants will be allowed to reopen as of Jan. 4. This is being seen as an attempt to help ski resorts, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

FRANCE France will let ski resorts reopen on Jan. 7, if the coronavirus situation allows.

French authorities said they would make random border checks to discourage people from travelling to slopes in neighbouring Switzerland and Spain. SPAIN

Some ski resorts have reopened, with skiers hitting the pistes of Catalonia, bordering France, after it eased restrictions that had prevented people leaving their home municipality. GERMANY

A nationwide lockdown is in place - including in ski resorts - until at least Jan. 10. GREECE

All slopes and skiing facilities are closed. ITALY

All ski resorts are closed under a tough package of restrictions that includes bans on midnight mass and travel between regions over the Christmas period. (Compiled by Elizaveta Gladun, Veronica Snoj, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Anait Miridzhanian, Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Heinrich)

