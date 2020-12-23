Left Menu
Development News Edition

Season's greetings: Cards solicited for COVID-19 patients

Joseph Johnson was going about his life, getting ready for the holidays at the Jersey Shore, when he started to feel ill and wound up in a hospital. Tucked next to the covered dish on his meal tray at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point were two Christmas cards, handmade by local children, wishing him a speedy recovery and a happy holiday season.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:17 IST
Season's greetings: Cards solicited for COVID-19 patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Joseph Johnson was going about his life, getting ready for the holidays at the Jersey Shore, when he started to feel ill and wound up in a hospital. It turned out he had diabetes, and it was threatening his life. The shock of a sudden illness and hospitalisation was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. To slow its spread, most hospitals are forbidding visitors, meaning patients like Johnson find themselves alone during what is supposed to be a joyous season.

"Because of the plague, my wife can't come visit; all she can do is call and text," he said. "It's pretty depressing." Then one day a small bit of cheer came his way. Tucked next to the covered dish on his meal tray at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point were two Christmas cards, handmade by local children, wishing him a speedy recovery and a happy holiday season. It was part of a wave of greeting cards being collected independently by hospitals this December for patients cut off from the support of visitors. It does not appear to have any central coordination; many hospitals just decided on their own that it would be a kind thing to do.

Realising this year's unique dynamic, hospitals asked adults, organizations and schoolchildren to either make or buy holiday cards and send them to the institutions for distribution to patients. The goal is for everyone in the hospital to get a card and at least a tiny bit of holiday cheer. "It was definitely a surprise," Johnson said of his two cards, one of which had plastic jewels glued to it. "It was really cute, and quite enjoyable, and it made me feel a little better." He has since been released from the hospital.

It put out a request for cards in late November and had received nearly 1,000 by early December. They range from elaborate store-bought cards to hand-drawn construction-paper creations from grade-school children, several wishing the recipient "Happy Holidays!'' or a "Meery Christmas!" A more somber note came tucked inside a box of Christmas cards that was short and to the point. "If you could give these to people on the top floor where my husband died, I would appreciate it," a woman named Lori wrote.

The holidays arrive as the nation undergoes a grim December, with the virus surging to record levels in many parts of the country. Hospital beds are filling up and some facilities are opening overflow centers in parking lot tents or buildings used for other purposes. One of them is a 353-bed field hospital in Cranston, Rhode Island, that opened in a former bank call center. Its operator, Care New England, asked the community to send cards to patients, as well as health care workers caring for them; more than 5,000 have been received so far.

"I was expecting an outpouring of support from the community, but 5,000 really is a huge response, and we are so grateful," said Raina Smith, a company spokesperson. In Arizona, a 12-year-old boy and his 15-year-old brother started Project Smile, a drive to collect and send cards to hospitalized patients. They made 2,400 on their own and are encouraging others to send in more.

In Cincinnati, a doctor at The Christ Hospital, his three children, 10 neighbourhood children and a kindergarten class wrote 120 Thanksgiving cards to COVID-19 patients there. Young patients at Arkansas Children's Hospital created Christmas cards to sell and raise money for the hospital. A nurse at Lexington, Virginia's Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital started a holiday card drive for patients, and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in New Jersey has gotten 300 cards from schools and local Girl Scout troops.

And Southeast Health in Dohan, Alabama, is collecting cards to lift the spirits of health care workers dealing with the pandemic..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keylong shivers at minus 7.7 deg Celsius in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradeshs Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 7.7 degr...

Kosovo pins U.N. membership hopes on Biden presidency

Like many Kosovars, cattle seller Xhelal Terstena hopes incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will help the small Balkan countrys push for United Nations membership.Biden is respected in Kosovo for his active support of the 1999 NATO bombing of...

Russia halts new volunteers in Sputnik vaccine trial now it is increasingly available

Russia stopped taking in new volunteers in the trial of its first vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday, with developers saying it was unethical to administer a placebo to participants now that the shot was increasingly available to the pub...

UK returnee identified in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday identified a man who recently returned from the United Kingdom to the Odisha capital, amid concerns over the detection of a mutated strain of COVID-19 in the European country. The perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020