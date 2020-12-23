Left Menu
Mumbai records 745 new COVID-19 cases; 25,135 tests conducted

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 2,88,561, while the death toll rose to 11,033.For the first time, more than 25,000 tests were conducted in a day in Mumbai for detection of coronavirus, said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:31 IST
Mumbai reported 745 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,88,561 on Wednesday, while 14 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 2,88,561, while the death toll rose to 11,033.

For the first time, more than 25,000 tests were conducted in a day in Mumbai for detection of coronavirus, said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner. On Tuesday, the city had reported 503 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

The number of recoveries jumped to 2,68,583, about 93 per cent of the tally, with 286 more patients discharged from hospitals, the BMC said. With 25,135 more tests conducted for detection of coronavirus, the number of samples examined so far has gone up to 22,50,325, it said.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 361 days, while the average growth rate of the infection is 0.21 per cent. Currently, the city has 8,093 active cases.

According to the BMC data, the city has at present 260 containment zones and 2,766 sealed buildings. The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the infection.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

