PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4,893 4,749 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 8,79,718 8,68,769 7,085------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,669 16,401 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2,15,585 2,11,075 1,024------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2,48,667 2,42,244 1,367------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19,266 18,584 313------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2,71,194 2,52,332 3,227------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3,337 3,329 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,19,618 6,01,268 10,347------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50,364 48,637 727------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2,38,205 2,22,911 4,254------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2,59,226 2,51,149 2,847------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 52,624 47,834 883------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1,19,053 1,13,645 1,853------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1,13,407 1,10,758 1,014------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9,12,340 8,86,547 12,038------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 7,21,510 6,55,644 2,892------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9,296 8,901 125------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2,34,331 2,20,051 3,514------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 19,06,371 18,01,700 48,969------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27,827 26,030 338------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,328 12,894 135------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4,141 4,000 8------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11,877 11,294 77------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3,27,279 3,22,344 1,846------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37,845 36,866 629------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1,64,145 1,53,964 5,243------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3,01,708 2,87,418 2,642------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,610 5,108 124------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 8,10,080 7,88,742 12,024------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2,82,982 2,74,833 1,522------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33,203 32,590 380------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 87,940 79,888 1,447------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5,77,642 5,53,019 8,245------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5,41,624 5,16,462 9,473------------------------------------------------------------Total 1,01,22,905 96,91,980 1,46,732------------------------------------------------------------Increase by 25,171 31,508 332 In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,99,066 and the death toll at 1,46,444. The ministry said 96,63,382 people have so far recovered from the infection.