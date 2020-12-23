Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:41 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4,893 4,749 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 8,79,718 8,68,769 7,085------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,669 16,401 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2,15,585 2,11,075 1,024------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2,48,667 2,42,244 1,367------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19,266 18,584 313------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2,71,194 2,52,332 3,227------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3,337 3,329 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,19,618 6,01,268 10,347------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50,364 48,637 727------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2,38,205 2,22,911 4,254------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2,59,226 2,51,149 2,847------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 52,624 47,834 883------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1,19,053 1,13,645 1,853------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1,13,407 1,10,758 1,014------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9,12,340 8,86,547 12,038------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 7,21,510 6,55,644 2,892------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9,296 8,901 125------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2,34,331 2,20,051 3,514------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 19,06,371 18,01,700 48,969------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27,827 26,030 338------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,328 12,894 135------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4,141 4,000 8------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11,877 11,294 77------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3,27,279 3,22,344 1,846------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37,845 36,866 629------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1,64,145 1,53,964 5,243------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3,01,708 2,87,418 2,642------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,610 5,108 124------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 8,10,080 7,88,742 12,024------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2,82,982 2,74,833 1,522------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33,203 32,590 380------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 87,940 79,888 1,447------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5,77,642 5,53,019 8,245------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5,41,624 5,16,462 9,473------------------------------------------------------------Total 1,01,22,905 96,91,980 1,46,732------------------------------------------------------------Increase by 25,171 31,508 332 In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,99,066 and the death toll at 1,46,444. The ministry said 96,63,382 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out

Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said WednesdayHazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on ...

COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,64,145. So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesda...

Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations

Sterling rose around 1 on Wednesday and British government bond yields posted their biggest one-day rise in more than a month on signs that Britain and the European Union were on the brink of clinching a deal to govern trade ties. A deal is...

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases

The British government on Wednesday said huge swathes of England would be placed under its strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious virus variant sweeps the country, pushing the number of cases to a record level.Britain report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020