Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada becomes second country to approve Moderna's COVID-19 shot

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the second country to do so, paving the way for health authorities to step up an inoculation campaign against a worsening second wave.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:53 IST
Canada becomes second country to approve Moderna's COVID-19 shot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the second country to do so, paving the way for health authorities to step up an inoculation campaign against a worsening second wave. Earlier this month, Ottawa gave the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, which authorities have begun administering to priority groups such as health workers and the elderly. So far Canada has received a small fraction of the 76 million doses it needs.

"After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, it has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the federal health ministry said in a statement. Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts based company pared earlier losses after the approval was announced, though they were still trading down 1.5% at $123.94.

The United States approved the Moderna vaccine last Friday. It needs to be stored and shipped frozen, but does not require the ultra-cold temperatures of the shot Pfizer developed with German partner BioNTech. "(This means) it can be distributed to isolated and remote communities," the health ministry said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Dec. 15 that Canada had signed a deal to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of December once regulators had given their final approval. A second wave of the novel coronavirus is sweeping Canada and medical officials in some parts of the country say the health care system is under dangerous strain. Canada has recorded a total of 14,425 deaths and 521,509 cases.

One potential threat is a new more infectious variant of the virus detected in Britain. Canada imposed a 72-hour ban on flights from Britain on Monday and is set to announce later on Wednesday whether that measure will be extended.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out

Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said WednesdayHazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on ...

COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,64,145. So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesda...

Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations

Sterling rose around 1 on Wednesday and British government bond yields posted their biggest one-day rise in more than a month on signs that Britain and the European Union were on the brink of clinching a deal to govern trade ties. A deal is...

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases

The British government on Wednesday said huge swathes of England would be placed under its strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious virus variant sweeps the country, pushing the number of cases to a record level.Britain report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020