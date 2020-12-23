3,913 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 93 deaths, 7,620 recover

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Wednesday reached 19,06,371 as it recorded 3,913 fresh cases, said a health official. The state also reported 93 fatalities during the day, taking the death toll to 48,969, he said.

A total of 7,620 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,01,700. With this the number of active patients is 54,573.

Mumbai city reported 745 new positive cases which pushed its case count to 2,88,561, while its death toll rose to 11,033 with 14 fatalities being reported on Wednesday. With 66,092 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,22,78,476.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,297new cases, which raised its total count to 6,52,188. A total of 18,925 people have died so far in the region, the official said. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,60,531 and death toll at 4,830.

The total number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,75,180 and deaths at 11,180. Kolhapur division has reported 1,15,989 cases and 3,947 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 71,601 and death count at 1,900.

Latur division has reported 77,671 cases until now and 2,373 fatalities. Akola division has reported 63,419 cases while 1,480 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has reported 1,88,937 infections and 4,266 fatalities so far, the official informed. As many as 855 COVID-19 patients from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 68 who died.

