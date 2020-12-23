Left Menu
958 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in Karnataka

Among recoveries too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,71,081 discharges.A total of 1.13 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 99,943 were on Wednesday alone, the bulletin said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:14 IST
958 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 958 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,12,340 and toll to 12,038, the health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 1,206 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 13,736 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 550 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone. Cumulatively 9,12,340 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,038 deaths and 8,86,547 discharges.

Of the active cases, 217 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, the bulletin said. Two of the nine deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru and most of the deceased had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Twenty four of the total of 30 districts did not report any fatality. Tumakuru reported the second highest number of fresh cases 50, followed by Mysuru 43, Chamarajanagar 27, Hassan 26, Belavagi 22, Ballari 20, 18 each in Chitradurga and Kalaburagi and 17 in Vijayapura.

Bengaluru Urban district topped in the list of positive cases with a total of 3,84,366 infections. Among recoveries too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,71,081 discharges.

A total of 1.13 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 99,943 were on Wednesday alone, the bulletin said. PTI GMS APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

