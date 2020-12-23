Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina approves Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Argentina has granted emergency approval for use of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, the South American country's health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, becoming the third country after Russia and Belarus to approve the vaccine. The first doses of Sputnik were expected to arrive in Argentina over the days ahead, officials in both countries said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:40 IST
Argentina approves Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Argentina has granted emergency approval for use of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, the South American country's health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, becoming the third country after Russia and Belarus to approve the vaccine.

The first doses of Sputnik were expected to arrive in Argentina over the days ahead, officials in both countries said. Some 42,254 people in Argentina have died of COVID-19 so far, official data shows. "The product presents an acceptable benefit-risk balance," said a statement from Argentina's National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology, or ANMAT.

Hours earlier, Argentina joined the fast-growing list of countries around the world to approve emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Some Western scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Russia has worked, giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launching large-scale vaccinations before full trials to test Sputnik V's safety and efficacy have been completed. Russia says the criticism is unfounded.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, told Reuters that Argentina would receive 300,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine on Thursday. He said it was one of the largest shipments to Latin America of any vaccine. "This is a very important step. We believe this is great news for Argentina for Christmas. We should all be trying to help each other given the circumstances," Dmitriev said.

There was big demand from Sputnik from other Latin American countries, Dmitriev said, adding he expected further news about Sputnik deliveries to the region in January.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that its deeply concerned by US President Donald Trumps pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians de...

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...

Foundation work of Ayodhya temple to start in January

The foundation work of the Ayodhya temple will start in January, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Wednesday. According to the trusts general secretary, Champat Rai, a retaining wall be built below the ground to p...

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Harya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020