BJP accuses C'garh govt of laxness in handling pandemic

PTI | Rpr | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:49 IST
The opposition BJP on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tabling a Call Attention Motion in the Assembly, BJP legislators Brijmohan Agrawal and Shivratan Sharma alleged that due to ''negligence'' on the part of the state government, COVID-19 deaths in Chhattisgarh have crossed 3,100, comparatively more than many bigger states.

Countering the charges, Health Minister T S Singh Deo said the state government has been successful in containing serious consequences of the pandemic. The BJP MLAs flagged the case of 42-year-old Somarkam Dewangan who visited Ambikapur Medical College Hospital complaining of waist pain but was admitted in the COVID-19 ward and died within four hours. His COVID-19 test was negative, they said.

Minister Singh Deo, however, said that fatality rate in Chhattisgarh is 1.2 per cent which is below the national fatality rate of 1.4 per cent. Due to preparations for prevention and control of the pandemic, the first death due to coronavirus in Chhattisgarh was reported long after the first case of infection surfaced in the state, he said.

As to Somarkam Dewangan, he died while undergoing treatment for abdominal pain and pancreatitis and had no COVID-19, Singh Deo said. Due to enhancement of testing capacities and surveys conducted by the Health department, COVID-19 positive cases could be identified in time, the minister said.

Of the 2,60,240 COVID-19 cases, 2,39,468 patients had recovered as of December 15 and the recovery rate was 92 percent, he added. Unsatisfied with the reply, BJP legislators staged a walkout alleging that the state government does not have an action plan to tackle the infections in coming days.

