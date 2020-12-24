Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, but delays full results

China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines, including the shot developed by Sinovac, to high-risk groups in the country since July under an emergency use program. Sinovac has secured supply deals for its vaccine with several countries including Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil，Chile and Singapore, and is holding talks with the Philippines and Malaysia for a potential sale.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-12-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 01:41 IST
Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, but delays full results
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian researchers said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is more than 50% effective based on preliminary data, but withheld full results of their late-stage trial again at Sinovac's request.

Brazil is the first country to complete a late-stage trial of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, but a release of the results, first set for early December, has now been delayed three times. Officials from Sao Paulo state government's Butantan Institute said Sinovac, which has been racing to catch up with Western drugmakers, asked them to delay releasing precise efficacy data for the vaccine for up to 15 days while the company consolidates data from global trials.

Sinovac would be the second Chinese vaccine maker to produce results from late-stage clinical trials, after the United Arab Emirates said this month that a vaccine from a Beijing-based unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) had 86% efficacy. Rival products developed by AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer and Moderna have generated positive results, revealing details in November.

Pfizer's treatment is the first fully-tested COVID-19 shot to be administered, with rollout already underway in Britain and the United States. China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines, including the shot developed by Sinovac, to high-risk groups in the country since July under an emergency use program.

Sinovac has secured supply deals for its vaccine with several countries including Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil，Chile and Singapore, and is holding talks with the Philippines and Malaysia for a potential sale.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends slightly higher as investors bet on recovery

The SP 500 closed barely in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from ...

Russia cuts size of COVID-19 vaccine study, stops enrolment

Russias Health Ministry agreed Wednesday to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrolment of volunteers. The decision comes a week after developers said enrolment of study volunteers has s...

COVID-19 variant present in Ireland, new curbs needed

Irish health chiefs believe a new variant of COVID-19 found in neighbouring Britain is present in Ireland, but not solely responsible for a rapid spread of the disease that will require restrictions beyond those announced just 24 hours ago....

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as investors bet on recovery

The SP 500 closed in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from the glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020