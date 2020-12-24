Left Menu
Russia counts 29,900 new cases, a daily high

The countrys authorities have resisted imposing a second nationwide lockdown or a widespread closure of businessesEarlier this month, mass vaccination against COVID-19 started in Russia with Sputnik V - a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine that is still undergoing advanced studies among tens of thousands of people needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

24-12-2020
Russian authorities reported 29,935 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily spike in the pandemic. This is nearly 2,700 infections more than was registered the previous day. Russia's total of over 2.9 million remains the fourth largest coronavirus caseload in the world. The government's coronavirus task force has also registered more than 53,000 deaths in all

Russia has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak this fall, with numbers of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths significantly exceeding those reported in the spring. The country's authorities have resisted imposing a second nationwide lockdown or a widespread closure of businesses

Earlier this month, mass vaccination against COVID-19 started in Russia with Sputnik V - a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine that is still undergoing advanced studies among tens of thousands of people needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness. Russia has been widely criticised for giving Sputnik V regulatory approval in August after it had only been tested on a few dozen people.

