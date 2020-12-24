Left Menu
Muzaffarnagar death toll hits 100 after one more patient succumbs to infection

A 58-year-old patient who was admitted in Muzaffarnagar Medical College on December 12 died on Wednesday evening, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.Meanwhile, 41 more positive cases were reported on the day, taking the number of active patients to 387 in the district, she added.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar rose to 100 after a man succumbed to the infection on Thursday, officials said. A 58-year-old patient who was admitted in Muzaffarnagar Medical College on December 12 died on Wednesday evening, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

Meanwhile, 41 more positive cases were reported on the day, taking the number of active patients to 387 in the district, she added. Thirty-six people recovered from the disease. The total recoveries went up to 7,366 in the district while the total caseload climbed to 7,853.

