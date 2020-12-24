PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.10 pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:13 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4896 4761 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 880075 869124 7089------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16678 16438 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215680 211178 1029------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 249336 242766 1371------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19309 18634 314------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 272426 254024 3249------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3340 3330 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 620681 602388 10384------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50454 48725 728------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 239195 224092 4262------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 259745 251908 2854------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 53766 48151 887------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 119344 113944 1860------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 113609 110962 1014------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9,12,340 8,86,547 12,038------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 726688 660445 2914------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9309 8947 125------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 235369 221169 3524------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1909951 1804871 49058------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27,827 26,030 338------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,328 12,894 135------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4156 4024 8------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11890 11377 77------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 327542 322648 1850------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37885 36892 629------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 164505 154433 5260------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 302709 288388 2650------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5632 5110 125------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 811115 789862 12036------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 283556 275217 1524------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33216 32617 381------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 88376 80467 1458------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 578697 554202 8266------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 543214 518516 9505------------------------------------------------------------Total 1,01,45,839 97,15,081 1,47,062------------------------------------------------------------Increase by 22,934 23,101 330------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland as the states have not yet released their health bulletins

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,01,23,778 and the death toll at 1,46,756. The ministry said 96,93,173 people have so far recovered from the infection.

