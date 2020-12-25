Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get priority on COVID-19 vaccine

Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get priority on COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-12-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 08:56 IST
A Japanese health ministry panel said on Friday the elderly aged 65 or older should be given priority to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The panel also said people with underlying conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and chronic kidney disease, among others, should also be given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
