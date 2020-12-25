Left Menu
596 new coronavirus cases recorded in Mumbai, 11 deaths

The day before the city had reported 643 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.The number of recovered patients increased to 2,69,671, about 93 per cent of the tally, with 377 more patients being discharged from hospitals in the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:27 IST
The COVID-19 caseload in Mumbai rose to 2,89,800 on Friday with 596 new cases coming to light while the death toll reached 11,056 with 11 fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The day before the city had reported 643 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

The number of recovered patients increased to 2,69,671, about 93 per cent of the tally, with 377 more patients being discharged from hospitals in the city. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 358 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent.

Currently, the city has 8,219 active COVID-19 cases. The total of tests conducted in the city went up to 22,80,668 with 15,033 tests conducted since Thursday evening, the BMC data showed.

The city now has 302 containment zones and 2,783 sealed buildings. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more coronavirus patients are found in the premises/ area..

