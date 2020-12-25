PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4901 4775 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 880430 869478 7091------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16678 16454 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215836 211378 1033------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 249976 243255 1373------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19345 18686 314------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 272426 254024 3249------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3341 3330 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 621439 603758 10414------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50534 48826 728------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 240105 225206 4268------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 260153 252545 2858------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 54058 48774 890------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 119628 114353 1861------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 113786 111283 1016------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 914488 888917 12044------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 732084 664951 2930------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9341 8969 126------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 236400 222403 3536------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1913382 1806298 49129------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27943 26247 344------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13340 12922 135------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4178 4036 8------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11895 11413 77------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 327867 323378 1853------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37914 36936 629------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 164821 154845 5269------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 303732 289375 2657------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5664 5119 125------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 812142 790965 12048------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 284074 275708 1527------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33225 32634 381------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 88844 80738 1463------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 579982 555544 8279------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 544755 520470 9536------------------------------------------------------------Total 1,01,68,707 97,37,993 1,47,311------------------------------------------------------------Increase by 22,868 22,912 249------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Chhattisgarh as the state has not yet released its health bulletin

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,01,46,845 and the death toll at 1,47,092. The ministry said 97,17,834 people have so far recovered from the infection.